Lauren Lapkus is to executive produce and star in the postpartum comedy 'Another Happy Day'.

The new movie will be helmed by Nora Fiffer in her feature directorial debut and is currently in production in Chicago. The plot is loosely based on her experiences of becoming a mother.

Lauren will play Joanna, a "total nut" who is so awkward about motherhood that she remarks candidly, "I'm not really a mom, I just have a baby, you know?".

The new mother is also an artist who isn't making any art and feels truly terrible at taking care of her newborn.

Joanna struggles to get her old job back, her friends have moved on without her while her husband thinks he's a better mother than she is. In her desperate search for a friend, she stumbles into an unlikely bond with an estranged aunt-in-law she barely knew.

Lapkus, 36, said: "Nora's script is so moving and funny, and getting to make this film as a new mom feels really meaningful.

"The early weeks of parenthood can be so isolating, and that can be jarring no matter how prepared you think you are for it. I think Nora has captured that feeling in a unique way and I'm really excited to share this story."

Fiffer added: "I've often thought that my transition into motherhood would have been a lot easier if I'd had a clearer picture of new parenthood.

"The aim here is to capture this raw, tense, and absurd time that is so rarely represented in film."

Inherent Films' Jessie Holder Tourtellotte will appear alongside Lapkus in the flick and is producing. Lauren has been joined as an executive producer on the movie by Eugene Sun Park.