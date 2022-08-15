Meta has invested in the Singaporean startup Take App.

Mark Zuckerberg's firm has teamed up with the app, which is essentially an order form for WhatsApp sellers.

The business product was started by former Facebook engineer Youmin Kim, who left the social media giant last year.

Its core clientele is restaurants.

Youmin told TechCrunch: “Our unique selling point is that we let merchants keep direct WhatsApp conversations with customers.

“Merchants love the idea that they receive notifications and order details directly in WhatsApp — no other app or login is required.”

Over on the Take App website, a description reads: "Many sellers in Instagram or Facebook take orders via WhatsApp messages.

Build shopping cart website to speed up order taking and make less ordering mistakes. (sic)"