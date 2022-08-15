Adele has declared she wants to marry boyfriend Rich Paul as she has "never been in love like this".

The 34-year-old pop superstar has lifted the lid on her relationship with the sports agent - who she has been dating since last year - and admitted she's totally smitten with him and her heart is set on walking down the aisle again because she's "so in love".

Speaking to ELLE UK, Adele confessed: "I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him."

When asked if she wants to get married again following her divorce from first husband Simon Konecki, Adele replied: "Yes, absolutely."

However, the singer played coy when asked whether the couple are engaged. She said: "Well! Well. Well, I’m not married ... I’m not married ... I’m just in love! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married."

When pushed for another answer to the question, Adele conceded Rich hasn't popped the question, adding: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy."

Adele and Rich are said to have first met at party several years ago, but didn't start dating until much later. They first went public with their romance in July 2021 when they were pictured attending a basketball game together.

The singer is mum to a son, Angelo, from her marriage to Simon and she went on to reveal she does want to have more children in the future.

She told the publication: "I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

However, the 'Rolling In The Deep' star insisted she's got very little time to focus on her personal goals as she is determined to make her Las Vegas residency a success after previously postponing the opening.

She added: "Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*****g nail it."

Adele's Las Vegas residency will begin in November. The 'Weekends with Adele' show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will run from November 18 until March 25, 2023. Adele had planned to begin the residency in January this year but cancelled the plans at the last minute as she tearfully revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic meant she was unable to put the show together in time. As well as the 24 rescheduled dates, eight more performances have been added.

The October issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 01 September.