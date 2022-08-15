Ashley Graham marks 12-year anniversary with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham has celebrated her 12-year wedding anniversary with her husband Justin Ervin.

The model/TV star married videographer Justin in 2010 a year after they first met while attending the same church and they celebrated their milestone anniversary on Sunday (14.08.22) by sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Ashley shared a picture of a text she sent her husband which read: "Happy anniversary baby. 12 years later and we're still the hottest couple around."

She also added a picture of the couple kissing and wrote: "I love you forever, Justin."

Justin shared his own tribute to his wife on Instagram, adding a picture of the pair cuddling with the caption: "12 years with my forever love. Happy anniversary, @ashleygraham."

He also added a video of Ashley with the couple's three children caption: " '12 years later ..."

The couple are parents to son Isaac, two, and five-month old twin boys Roman and Malachi and Ashley recently opened up about her secret to a happy home life.

The star insisted "clean eating" and exercise should not be prioritised over "joy and laughter", telling Shape magazine: "Balance is bulls**t. We have a love of laughter in our home, and I think that laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and living a healthy lifestyle. Eating clean, healthy foods and moving my body and that kind of stuff seems secondary if you're living in a sad home or a stressful place. Joy and laughter are big deals in our family."

