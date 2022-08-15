Josh Peck has described sobriety as the "bedrock'" of his life.

The former 'Drake and Josh' star previously battled drink and drug addiction before entering rehab in 2008 which helped him turn his life around by embracing a 12-step program - and he's adamant the techniques he learned in treatment are still helpful 14 years later.

Speaking to New York Post gossip column PageSix, he explained: "I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day. It gives me a lot of structure in my life. It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built."

He previously opened up about his addiction journey in his book 'Happy People Are Annoying' - crediting his new sober life with allowing him to embrace his spiritual side.

Josh wrote: "(Sobriety) introduced me to a level of spirituality and how to embrace stoicism and ancient truths. It’s given me a foundation that has kept me really anchored."

The actor recently had some happy news to share as his cinematographer wife Paige O’Brien is expecting their second child together.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old son Max and they are now baby number two. Paige revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump during a holiday in Italy.

Josh then joked in the comments section: "Is mine or no??(sic)"

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their son into the world in December 2018.