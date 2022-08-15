A YouTube channel store is reportedly in development.

The video platform is said to have been working on the new feature for the past 18 months, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It would enable users to subscribe to various streaming services in-app.

The report comes after YouTube Originals shut down at the start of the year after six years.

In January, Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl announced that it would only be supporting Black Voices and YouTube Kids funds going forward.

He explained: "Now our investments can make a greater impact on even more creators when applied towards other initiatives.”

Robert added in a statement at the time: “We will honour our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved with those shows should expect to hear from us directly in the coming days."