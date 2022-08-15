Adele's decision to postponed her Las Vegas residency was the "worst moment" in her entire career.

The pop star had been due to start a run of shows in Sin City back in January but she cancelled at the last minute insisting the COVID-19 pandemic meant she was unable to put the show together in time - and now she has revealed the crisis left her feeling "devastated" and "embarrassed".

She told ELLE UK: "It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

Adele went on: "The first couple of months were really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my self-confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer also explained what went wrong, admitting the set-up just didn't feel right.

She explained: " There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

However, after pushing the residency back until November, Adele now feels happy with the show she's going to be performing.

She added: "I’m not gonna give too much away about it, but the show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful … "

The 34-year-old star also insisted the time is right for her to tackle a run of shows in the Nevada gambling haven because she thinks her music "will work in a show in Vegas."

Adele also declared she's excited to finally be performing songs from her latest album '30'. She added: "It’s gonna be so emotional. I don’t know what I’m gonna do with me-self ...

"It’s been really emotional putting the set list and the visuals together, because so much has happened. Fifteen years (of her career) is a long time. But one thing I feel so lucky about, even with how big my life is now, is that I really lived a normal life."

The 'Weekends with Adele' show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will run from November 18 until March 25, 2023. As well as the 24 rescheduled dates, eight more performances have been added.

The October issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 01 September.