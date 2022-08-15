Britney Spears has called her husband Sam Asghari "the love of my life" in a heartfelt message.

The 'Toxic' star shared a sweet tribute to her partner - who she married in June - on Instagram describing him as "the most honest, humble, and genuine man I've ever met!" and declaring she feels proud of him for working so hard to achieve his dreams.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "WHO DAT???? I have NO IDEA???? JUST KIDDING!!! He's the love of my life ... the most Honest, Humble, and Genuine man I've ever met!!!"

Britney then added: "'I'm so proud that you love what you do...and that I can be apart (sic) of your life ... Psss MY HUSBAND."

It comes after Sam defended his wife amid a feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who recently revealed their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have chosen not to see their mother in recent months and posted videos of the singer disciplining them. Federline also suggested the boys were not happy with their mum's saucy Instagram posts.

According to Billboard, Sam stated: "Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother’s choices and positive body image, they wouldn’t be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in films for decades."

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart also hit out at Federline over the videos, saying in a statement to MailOnline: “Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children ...

"Whether he realizes it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect… Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”