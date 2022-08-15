Rachel Stevens cried her eyes out watching her 11-year-old daughter Amelie make her West End debut.

The former S Club 7 star's little girl has embarked on a career in theatre after landing the role of Eponine in a London production of 'Les Miserables' and later being moved to play young Cosette - and Rachel has admitted she couldn't contain her emotions as she watched Amelie on stage.

She told Hello! magazine: "Oh my word, I was bawling. The pride of watching her blossom. I felt I could burst. She started off as Eponine and then she got the role of young Cosette. When she performed her first solo, my heart was in my mouth. Amelie has always had the sweetest voice, but I had so many emotions flooding through me. I was scared, proud, amazed. It was overwhelming."

The 44-year-old singer went on to insist she's not a "pushy" parent but makes sure she's supportive of her daughter's dreams.

She added: "Amelie really does lead this herself - I'm encouraging but not pushy, and from all the learning I've taken from my career, I try to give her the best advice I can and be there to answer her questions."

Rachel is also mum to another daughter - eight-year-old Minnie - with her estranged husband Alex Bourne. Rachel recently confirmed the pair have separated after 13 years of marriage.

Announcing the news of the split on social media last month, Rachel wrote: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate. "While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other. "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

Rachel and Alex were childhood sweethearts. They married in 2009 in a ceremony at luxury London hotel Claridge's and had been due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month.