Xbox One consoles have sold roughly 50 million units, say documents suggest.

The Microsoft-owned gaming has trailed behind their competitor, Sony’s PlayStation 4 - who sold 117.2 million units - according to papers published as a part of their effort to snatch up Activision Blizzard.

They previously opted not to release their sales figures for the device - which was considered to bomb at their launch when people felt they were too interested in television - but have been forced to in their attempt to by the video game publisher behind some of the world’s most popular titles such as the ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Crash Bandicoot’ and ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ franchises.

The documents - which were revealed as part of a investigation in Brazil to ensure the Bill Gates-founded tech giant was not violating monopoly law by the acquisition - are translated from Portguese and state the PlayStation - which was released in 2013- has flogged “twice as many” as the console, which came out in the same year.

The papers also assert than PlayStation is potentially undefeatable in terms of marketshare as their customers are more likely to display “brand loyalty” and they as say their customers are more loyal than Xbox players.

The estimated total of 58.6 million - if true - would make the Xbox One the 14th biggest selling games console of all time, just after the NES and Nintendo 3DS.

The company’s reluctance to offer their sales numbers comes as the corporation is that they are shifting of a strategy of the Xbox being a service - through their Game Pass and cloud streaming - and their departure “from a strategy of device-centric business” and “towards a more consumer-centric” business model.