The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's imminent move to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate means they won't have room for their "live-in nanny".

According to The Telegraph, Prince William and his wife Catherine, both 40, will not have their longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo - who has been at the beck and call of their children since the birth of firstborn Prince George, nine, in 2013, living with them as they downsize from Kensignton Palace this summer to the four-bed property.

The newspaper reports that the family - completed by daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - are "not having a live-in nanny for the first time in their children's lives."

The big change is intended to give them the "most normal" life possible, while they will also be close to their 96-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who resides at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

William's late mother, Princess Diana, who also had Prince Harry, 37, with Prince Charles, 73, had also strived for a normal life for her sons.

The move will also mean Charlotte and Louis will switch from their prep school in Battersea, south London, to one nearer by next month.

The royal couple had made Kensington Palace their main home since 2017, while they also have Anmer Hall in the Norfolk countryside, a stone's throw away from the monarch's Sandringham Estate, where the British royals traditionally celebrate Christmas.

A source also told The Sun of the move to Adelaide Cottage: "[Catherine] and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen."

Although Adelaide will become their main home, they will still have their Kensington Palace apartment.