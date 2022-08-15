Louise Redknapp wants a boyfriend to “have fun with”.

The former Eternal star - who ended her 19-year marriage to 49-year-old ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp in 2017 - isn’t looking for “marriage and that kind of thing” but wants a man to explore life’s small pleasures with.

The 47-year-old singer told HELLO!: “I’m not talking about marriage and that kind of thing, but just a partner to go for dinner with and to go on holiday with and to have fun with.”

Louise thinks her two sons - 13-year-old Beau and 18-year-old Charley - would become her “biggest supporters” if she ever dipped her toe back into the dating pool after Jamie moved on with his new wife, Frida Andersson, who gave birth to their son Raphael in November last year.

She said: “If Mr Right turns up then great, and if he doesn’t, I just carry on doing me. My boys will be absolutely fine if I’m dating or if I’m going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I’m happy. They’re like: ‘Yeah, Mum, you should’.

“I’m not putting pressure on myself… My boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again, obviously, when Jamie got married and had a family. Their life changed again and I felt like I need to be their one staple. That’s just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”

The mother-of-two - who released her newest album, ‘Heavy Love’, in 2020 - is “hoping” to drop new music and a potential greatest hits album but she isn't putting any pressure on herself to release it by a "specific" time.

Louise said: “I’m hoping to release a greatest hits album with new music on it. I’m not time specific, but I think new music at some stage will happen, in some format.”