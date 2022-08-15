Cardi B washes her hair in onion water.

The ‘I Like It’ singer took to Instagram on Friday (12.08.22) where she let fans in on a secret of her unconventional haircare routine that involves boiling onions to keep her locks clean.

Underneath a picture of her long tresses, Cardi wrote: "My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair.

"I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy.

"It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair."

This comes shortly after the 29-year-old rapper took to TikTok earlier last week asking fans to guess which vegetable she uses to get her thick luscious locks.

The clip was captioned: "I been using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …here's a clue, I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago (sic)"

Cardi - who is mum to sons Kulture, four and 11-month-old Wave Set – has been paranoid about her hair falling out since the birth of Wave and admitted to drinking alkaline water and applying regular hair masks to encourage growth.

She previously told her followers on Instagram: "So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair (sic)"

The ‘WAP’ singer also shared the secret recipe to her DIY hair mask which she also applies to her sons.

In a video posted on her Instagram story back in 2020, Cardi mixed up the concoction which included ingredients such as mayonnaise, olive oil, bananas and eggs.

She said: "This is a hair mask that I am doing for Kulture. I just finished putting argan oil, and I'm gonna put mayonnaise, castor oil, and olive oil. I know it's a lot of oil, but my baby's hair needs to be really hydrated like mine.

"This treatment is really good for curl patterns. It's just a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things you put in your body, you put in your hair."