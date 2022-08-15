Michelle Yeoh joked she made her mum the "the happiest mother in the world" when she accepted an honorary degree.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute on Sunday (14.08.22) and insisted her mother is thrilled with the honour - but she had to break the news that she's not actually a "real doctor".

After being presented with the honour, she told the audience at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles: "You have made my mother the happiest mother in the world today. I think now she actually thinks I'm an adult with a real job.

"I had to keep telling her, 'I'm not a real doctor, I don't write prescriptions, mom.' But she can go around telling everyone, 'My daughter is a doctor'."

Michelle was presented with the degree by her 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and she went on to praise the increased diversity in the film industry.

She added: "We are witnessing a profound shift - greater inclusion, more diverse stories, wider access and unlimited global reach. We have shown in our work and at the box office that we are ready for the opportunities and we deserve more. But inclusion is not a destination, it is a never-ending journey. There is always more we can do to improve our storytelling and it is up to you, the next generation of filmmakers, to keep that momentum going."