Cheryl Burke is celebrating four years of sobriety.

The 38-year-old 'Dancing With The Stars' professional has been open about her past struggles with alcohol addiction after kicking booze back in 2018 and she has now marked a major milestone in her journey but admits she's still taking it "one day at a time".

She celebrated the occasion by posting a video on TikTok in which she declared: "Realising I just celebrated four years of my sobriety."

Cheryl tagged the video: "#soberlife #onedayatatime #soberbirthday #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #selflove #selfcare #choosemeinstead".

It comes shortly after Cheryl admitted she still struggles with her demons in a candid chat on her 'Burke in the Game' podcast, explaining: "Last week I said I wasn’t OK. This week, I’m still (angry) but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process.

"And I just can’t let it ruin my life because it is what it is, and right now, it’s out of my control. So right now I'm trying to practice what I preach and I'm trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour."

She added: "Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately. But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal."

The TV star went on to explain she often feels triggered when she's on a night out and sees other people who have had a few drinks.

She went on: "I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there’s like a time frame when I should not be out, and I think it’s, like, 10:30pm.

"I know that’s like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, that people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way. Because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night."

Cheryl added she's trying to deal with it by talking openly about it on her podcast, saying: "I’m really trying to call it out, because that is the name of the game and so that I don’t unfortunately or fortunately relapse. I don’t want to have to even have that discussion. I think it’s important to hold myself accountable and that’s what I'm doing by talking to you guys."