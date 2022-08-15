Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty brand is “rapidly growing” in the Middle East.

The British make-up artist first launched her eponymous makeup brand at the Selfridges department store in London back in 2013. The 49-year-old make-up guru, who already had a large following on YouTube, enjoyed early success and went on to open her first flagship store in Covent Garden two years later.

The ever-growing success of the brand saw Charlotte open stores internationally including in areas of the Middle East such as Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai and Kuwait.

The luxury brand recently appointed public relations agency Red Havas in the Middle East in order to expand its beauty portfolio in order to “empower everyone in the world to be the most beautiful version of themselves”, as it aims to support inspiring women.

Isabella Rogers, EMEA director of marketing, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, said: “With our Charlotte Tilbury Middle East business growing rapidly, we are excited to announce our new communications agency, Red Havas. Forging this partnership is essential to addressing the needs of our growing business and our long-term ambitions in the Middle East. We are thrilled to work with a team who shares our values and aspirations.”

Dana Tahir, general manager, Red Havas Middle East, added: “Charlotte has revolutionised the face of the global beauty industry in a significant, lasting manner. We are proud to work with one of the industry’s most in-demand beauty professionals and are looking forward to playing our part in the expansion of her award-winning make-up and skincare company to new market.”