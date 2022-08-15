James Bay has married his childhood sweetheart Lucy Smith.

The 'Give Me The Reason' singer has announced he and his long-time partner - with whom he welcomed his first child, daughter Ada Violet, into the world last October - have tied the knot.

The 31-year-old singer shared two professional photographs from the loved-up pair's special day on Instagram and simply captioned the post: "Mr and Mrs Bay, August 2022", along with a red heart emoji.

The couple have been together for around 15 years now, and he previously credited her for making him pursue a career in music.

He said: "She's the coolest person in the world. We were close friends before we were in a relationship.

"Back in the day, we would be sitting in on a Wednesday night watching TV, and she would say, 'Hang on, if you want to be a big artist one day, surely you should be out in some pub or club playing some songs right now'.

"She instilled that in me, and I got out and did it. I wouldn't be here without her."

The 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker has always been a "private person" but his latest album, 'Leap', comes from a place of pure "joy and positivity" after becoming a dad.

He said: “I’d never written from this perspective before.

“I’d never written from a place of such joy and positivity. Lucy and I first got together at 16 and have been together ever since. She’s supported me since day one. From open mic nights, right through to my biggest shows. It’s been one adventure after another, but now we’re on the biggest one of all. Raising our beautiful daughter Ada.”