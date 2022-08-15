Sonic Frontiers won’t be delayed, say Sony.

The executives behind the hotly anticipated video game have repeated their claims the game will not have its release date - which is touted for a holiday release- pushed back despite mixed feedback about the game.

Koichi Fukazawa and Makoto Takahashi, the president and vice president of SEGA Sammy said: “We do not consider postponing the launch at this point. Within the communication with users, we intend to reflect the parts that can be reflected within the development timeline and to build empathy with users. Sonic IP is a mainstay title we will sell over the long term in the future, and we will continue to strengthen it in the next fiscal year onwards as well.”

They also asserted the game has high hopes due to the release of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, which led to “repeat sales of Sonic titles” as well interest in licensing

They said of the movie - which came out in 2022 and starred Jim Carrey, Idris Elba and Tika Sumpter - “has become a bigger hit than the previous one, and while aiming to expand the reach of Sonic IP, we also want to aim for the upside for the new title.”

The game has already been pushed back but only internally and that was to intended to improve its quality. Internal delay to improve quality.

James Marsden - who also appeared in the movie adaption - praised working with comedy legend, Jim Carrey, labelling the 60-year-old funny man as “generous”.

The 48-year-old actor said: “He’s a very generous actor. We sit there and talk about the scene. I remember on the first film I came up with an idea for a line and he loved it. It was like the best feeling in the world.”