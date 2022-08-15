The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly not have their long standing live-in nanny at their new downsized home.

Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate, both 40, are said to be preparing to swap their grand Kensington Palace residence for a relatively modest four-bedroomed cottage on the Windsor estate.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday (15.08.22) it was part of the parents’ desire to give their three children as “normal” a life as possible.

It added the move also means for Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, they will not have nanny Maria Borrallo on hand 24 hours a day.

The publication said: “Ms Borrallo will be kept on full time” but will “live elsewhere, as will the handful of other support staff that have long ‘lived-in’ with the family at Kensington Palace, thought to include a housekeeper and a chef”.

Prince William and Duchess Kate hired Ms Borrallo in 2014 when Prince George was eight months old, and she is often pictured at official events wearing the traditional brown Norland Nanny uniform.

She sometimes travels with them on holiday and has her own apartment at the family’s Anmer Hall property on the Sandringham estate, Norfolk.

Life at Kensington Palace, which boasts numerous apartments and offices and borders a busy high street has often been compared to living in a “goldfish bowl”.

The Cambridge’s new home will put them a 10-minute walk from the Queen’s residence, and a drive of under an hour to Duchess Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.