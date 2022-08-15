Michelle Branch has reportedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Patrick Carney and is said to be requesting custody of their children and child support.

It comes after the ‘Everywhere’ singer, 39, was arrested for domestic abuse less than a day after she announced their separation.

Branch lodged the divorce documents in Tennessee on Friday (12.08.22) and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation, TMZ is reporting.

Grammy-winning Branch, who shares two children with Carney, has asked for child support and custody but has requested the Black Keys drummer, 42, gets time with their children.

She also wants her ex-husband to pay for her legal fees.

The musicians are also required to complete a parenting court “which the judge orders in all cases out of that specific court”, says TMZ.

Branch announced her split from Carney on Thursday (11.08.22) after their years of marriage.

TMZ says the previous night the singer tweeted Carney had cheated on her – a post that no longer appears on Branch’s feed.

She was arrested on August 11 at around 3am in Nashville after she allegedly slapped Carney.

Police received a call of a potential domestic disturbance, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The singer admitted hitting the drummer about twice in the face before officers arrived and she was held on $1,000 bail and later released as she was breastfeeding her six-month old daughter, Willie Paquet Carney.

In her mugshot, Branch can be seen with the red stain birthmark under her eye which she is known for often covering up, while no visible injuries were seen on Carney, 42, according to TMZ.

Branch said she had had the rug “completely pulled out from underneath” in a statement announcing her split from Carney.

She added: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.

“With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle met Carney during a Grammy party in 2015, and the couple had son Rhys James in August 2018.

They married in April the following year and had their second child in February 2022 after Branch suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Before her relationship with Carney, Michelle was married to bassist Teddy Landau, with whom she shares 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau.