Donald Trump is claiming three of his passports were “stolen” in the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

If true, it means the ex-US president could not America, with the 76-year-old branding the alleged confiscations an “assault on a political opponent”.

He said on Monday (15.08.22) via his Truth platform: “Wow. In the raid by the FBI or Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country. Third World.”

It is thought former reality TV regular Trump has a regular blue passport issued to US citizens and a red ‘diplomatic’ one for official government travel, which he would have been granted in his time as president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he “personally approved” the raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday August 8, which was part of a federal investigation into documents Trump took with him after he left the White House.

According to federal law, any presidential records are US government property.

Garland did not give any additional details about the investigation but said the Justice Department requested the warrant and inventory list were made public due to the high level of public interest in the investigation.

It comes as the FBI and America’s Department of Homeland Security warned of an “increase in threats and acts of violence” directed at FBI agents after they searched Trump’s £133 million Florida estate.

A 42-year-old man named Ricky Shiffer was shot dead on Thursday August 11 after he fired a nail gun at the FBI’s Cincinnati bureau.

It’s estimated Shiffer posted at least 364 posts on Trump’s Truth platform, including calls for civil war and FBI agents’ deaths.

Trump told Fox News he was prepared to do “whatever we can” to stop tensions boiling over in America following the FBI raid.

He said: “People are so angry at what is taking place. Whatever we can do to help – because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

But he added: “The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”

The FBI seized a total of 27 boxes, including 11 sets of classified documents and photographs.

Lawyers for Trump insisted as president he had the power to declassify the documents before leaving office.

Trump also has accused the FBI of taking documents falling under attorney-client privilege and is demanding their return.