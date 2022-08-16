A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault and "personally using a firearm".

The 33-year-old rapper has been charged after allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli - real name Terell Ephron - with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

In a statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said: "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood.

"My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery/Homicide Division.

Rocky - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - has his arraignment set for Wednesday (17.08.22).

He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20 after arriving on a private plane with Rihanna just weeks before their son was born.

The alleged shooting happened on November 6 2021, with the star - who was released following his arrest after posting a $550,000 bond - involved in a "heated discussion" in which he allegedly aimed a gun at his former friend.

During the "subsequent confrontation", the rapper is accused of allegedly shooting twice towards the victim.

Last week, Ephron came forward as the person allegedly shot in the confrontation and revealed plans to file a civil lawsuit against his ex-friend.

A statement by his lawyers alleged: "Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

"After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."