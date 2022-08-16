Jameela Jamil "pulled a muscle in her a******" during filming for 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'.

The 36-year-old actress plays Titania - a social media influencer with super human strength - did "all" her own stunts in the new Disney+ series, and she admitted she suffered a rather uncomfortable injury.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the stunts and action scenes during the show's Hollywood premiere on Monday night (15.08.22), she said: "Oh, I did it all! I did it all.

"I was hurting in place that I really didn't know exists.

"Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a******. I didn't know that was possible!"

For her work on the show, Jameela - who learned "jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air" for her role - revealed she was pushed out of her comfort zone on set.

She added: "I don't know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers.

"But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I've never done before, because I'm the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs."

Jameela's character Titania becomes a rival to Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walers - who transforms into She-Hulk herself - and she also shared the screen with Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She recalled the three of them rehearsing a scene together and admitted it was "just incredible".

She revealed: "There was a day where we were all rehearsing together for a scene and he made it feel like we were just rehearsing for a school play, it felt so fun, so free.

"He's so generous, he's so playful, he's so not what you would think someone at that level would be. He's just a gentleman."