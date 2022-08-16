Kellan Lutz is a dad again.

The 37-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying Emmett Cullen in 'The Twilight Saga' film franchise - and his wife Brittany Lutz have welcomed their second child into the world, a baby boy named Kasen, who weighed in at 8lbs 11oz.

In a joint statement shared on their Instagram pages, they wrote: "Our son is here!

Kasen Lane Lutz born 8/10 at 8:52AM | 8lbs 11oz | 21.5” long"

The couple admitted their 17-month-old daughter Ashtyn is enjoying having a baby brother, and they thanked their family, friends and fans for "all the love and prayers".

Kellan and Brittany added: "We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well. This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy

"Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can’t believe that God has given us another precious gift!"

In February, the couple announced they were expecting again.

As part of a compilation video on Instagram - which featured a positive pregnancy test - a text from Brittany read: "I invited him to a calendar event 'Baby #2 due date!!!!' (sic)"

A calendar invite appeared on Kellan's phone, and he said: "You're pregnant? Oh my gosh! What?"

A visibly emotional Brittany then replied: "I couldn't wait to tell you."

The video also featured footage from a sonogram, and a clip of Ashtyn wearing a "Big Sister" T-shirt.

Kellan captioned the post: "2 under 2 in 2022 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz. (sic)"

The pair suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

But seven months later, the couple - who married in 2017 - announced they were expecting.