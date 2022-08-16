Viola Davis has joined the cast of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

The 'Help' star, 57, will take on the role of Head Gamemaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel, which is a prequel to the four movies that featured Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.

A post on the official 'Hunger Games' Instagram account read: "Meet your Head Gamemaker. Viola Davis has been cast as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - arriving in theaters November 2023."

Davis wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Glad to be a part of this universe"

Last month, the film's bosses announced 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of the prequel to portray Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy.

An Instagram post read: "Some lessons shouldn't be taught. Peter Dinklage has been cast as Casca Highbottom in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023."

Rachel Zegler, who was recently cast in the movie as Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12, commented: "[red heart emoji] !!!!"

Tom Blyth will play a young Coriolanus Snow in the motion picture, and Jason Schwartzman will portray Lucky Flickerman.

Francis Lawrence - who directed 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire', 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part One', and 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part Two' - will helm the new adaptation.

He said: "Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life.

"As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’ fate. I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life."

It was also recently revealed 'Euphoria' actress Hunter Schafer had joined the cast to play Tigris.

A 'Hunger Games' Instagram page post read: "All seams unravel. Hunter Schafer has been cast as Tigris in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023."

Zegler commented: "a babe"