Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has produced its millionth car.

Elon Musk confirmed the plant - which was built in 2018 - has reached a major milestone despite the challenges it faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including plant closures.

To date, Tesla has made three million electric vehicles.

At the Gigafactory in China, they began by aiming to make 3,000 cars a week in 2019, before accelerating to 250,000 electric cars per year, and reaching 800,000 EVs by the end of last year.

Meanwhile, this month Musk hinted at opening the next Gigafactory in Canada.

The multi-billionaire businessman was speaking at a recent shareholder event where he asked the audience where they should go next, and there were a notable amount of yells for the country, and Musk responded: "I'm half Canadian. Maybe I should."

Tesla recently updated its registration details at Ontario’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner, making known its intention to engage with the government there on an "industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility."

The EV giant offered to "increase the competitiveness of Ontario and its ability to attract capital investment."