Bryce Dallas Howard was paid "so much less" than her co-star Chris Pratt for the 'Jurassic World' films.

The stars played the leads in all three movies of the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and reports from Variety claimed that Bryce was paid $2 million less than Chris for the second movie 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', although she has revealed that it was actually larger.

Bryce told Insider: "The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less.

"When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic', it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."

The 'Terminator Salvation' star revealed that she had discussed the pay disparity with Pratt and he pushed for her to receive equal pay on other franchise commitments, such as spin-off video games and theme park rides.

Bryce explained: "What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce.'"

She continued: "And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."