Valerie James has died aged 93.

The actress - who was married to 'Carry On' legend Sid James for 23 years until his death in 1976 - died earlier this year on May 8, which was her late husband's birthday.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement via the Sid's Place Twitter account on Sunday (14.08.22) and said: "In very sad news, Valerie James, lovely wife of Sid and a performer in her own right in her early days, has died aged 93.

"Val and Sid’s family have given me their blessing to post this and I'm sure you will all join me in sending them the very best of wishes."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The couple had daughter Sue and son Steve together, who became a TV and music producer respectively.

Tributes have poured in from fans of the actress, with some saying the couple have "now been reunited".

One fan wrote: "Hugs to both Valerie and Sid James Family. Sid James was a big part of my childhood onscreen via the #CarryOn Films and gave me so many laughs and still does to this day, so Thankyou.

"Both of them have now been reunited in heaven. RIP Sid Valerie. (sic)"

Another Twitter user added: "She's back with Sid now. Such a devoted wife. RIP Valerie and Sid James."

And a different fan tweeted: "Sad news indeed. I'd have loved to have met her in person, I bet she had many anecdotes about her and Sid's life together that'd be great to hear. My heartfelt condolences to her family."

They first started dating in 1950 and got married two years later, with Valerie - who featured alongside her man on 'The Sid James Show' - having a successful acting career in her own right, and even appearing with her husband in 1967's 'Carry On Doctor'.