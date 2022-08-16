Doja Cat has hit back at trolls who bombarded her with nasty messages after she shaved off her hair and eyebrows.

The singer debuted her striking new look earlier this month and even shaved her brows during an Instagram Live update but she was viciously trolled over her appearance she has now blasted her critics in an expletive-ridden tweet.

She wrote: "I won a Grammy and traveled the f****** globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f******** for you so that you can go home and jerk your c**** all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*** yourselves."

In a video posted online in early August, Doja Cat explained her decision to shave off her hair - insisting she had grown tired of constantly having to style her locks.

She said: "You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it … There was a moment where it was natural, and I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it and it’s just a f****** nightmare, dude. I’m over it.”

The singer went on: "What is (the) use of having hair if you’re not going to f****** wearing it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off. There’s no point."

She went on to insist she was thrilled with her new look, adding: "I’ve never felt so f****** happy, like … it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

The 'Say So' star revealed she plans to wear wigs and joked she's happy to discover her head isn't shaped like a "peanut".

She went on: "My wigs are going to lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig ... I’m glad my head is a good shape. I was scared it was going to give peanut head … I was like, ‘What the f*** does my head look like without hair?'”