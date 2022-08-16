Machine Gun Kelly has been honoured with his own annual holiday in his hometown.

The musician returned to Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend to perform as part of his 'Mainstream Sellout' tour and he met with Mayor Justin Bibb on Saturday (13.08.22), who named 'Machine Gun Kelly Day' in his honour - prompting the star to break down in tears.

Speaking during a press event in the city, Mayor Bibb said: "Four years ago I met MGK, and I didn’t know someone loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did, but he does. And so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day.”

The star - real name Colson Baker - posted a video from the event online and wrote: "The Mayor officially made August 13the 'MGK Day' in Cleveland, Ohio. I'm so honoured right now. I actually can't believe this just happened."

He added: "It’s officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland."

In another post, he wrote: "Today is officially @machinegunkelly Day. We’re Cleveland till we die."

The rocker went on to add a series of pictures of himself in the city as he prepared to take to the stage at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

He added in an Instagram caption: "From getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown. Legendary. This will be the concert of all concerts."

MGK made good on his promise as during Sunday night's (14.08.22) show, he performed a spectacular stunt which involved him ziplining from one end of the stadium to the other.

According to Cleveland.com, he spent days planning the stunt and even mentioned it to the Mayor before going on to raise millions in insurance money to make his idea come to life.