A 'Fortnite' x 'Dragon Ball' crossover has added four new characters and much more.

As of Tuesday (16.08.22), Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma were made available as skins, while there's plenty more to choose from cosmetics-wise in the 'Power Unleashed' tab.

On August 19, the Dragon Ball Adventure Island opens, with players able to fight each other at the Tenkaichi Budokai arena.

The Shenron Glider will also be unlockable by winning all seven Dragon Balls by completing a series of quests.

What's more, Versus Boards have temporarily replaced Bounty Boards for the crossover.

And The Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival takes place from now until September 17 in Discover mode, giving players the chance to watch some episodes of the iconic Japanese anime series.