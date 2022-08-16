Kerry Katona is considering throwing a double wedding with her best friend Ampika Pickston.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney while 'Real Housewives of Cheshire' star Ampika is planning to tie the knot with West Ham football club boss David Sullivan - and Kerry has floated the idea of the foursome flying to Las Vegas together to wed at the same time.

In her column for New! magazine, she revealed the couples recently went out to dinner together and they started discussing the idea of a double wedding. She wrote: "It was really nice to go out as couples on a double date. We rarely do it and I really enjoyed it. I've known Ampika for years and she's been there for me at my lowest. Over dinner, we were discussing our weddings and we're thinking of having a double wedding."

She went on: "Ampika and David don't want a big wedding and neither do Ryan and I, so we were like: 'Why don't we all just go to Vegas?'"

Kerry even suggested the wedding trip could make a good reality TV show, adding: "That would make a great TV show, wouldn't it? I'd definitely be up for that."

The former pop star recently admitted she wants a "low-key" Las Vegas wedding in the style of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently tied the knot in Sin City.

She explained they want to emulate the Hollywood couple's recent ceremony the late-night drive-thru Little White Wedding, writing in new!: “Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have tied the knot 20 years after they originally got engaged. “The couple wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The way they got married is exactly the same as how Ryan and I want to do it – a low-key ceremony in Vegas.”

The 41-year-old star is mum to Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships and has been married three times before - to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

She explained she has no plans to change her name again after she marries Ryan, adding: "I’m not changing my name again. I was Kerry McFadden when I married Brian because I wanted to have the same last name as the kids. I’ve changed my three younger children’s surnames to Katona, so I’ll stick with that.”