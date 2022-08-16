Marvel and Disney will host their first gaming showcase at the D23 Expo next month.

On September 9 at 9PM BST / 1PM PT / 4PM ET, the legendary studios will give fans a look at what's to come from Disney and Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

Gamers can expect the latest updates on Disney's 'Dreamlight Valley', Marvel’s 'Midnight Suns', 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga', Amy Hennig’s hotly-anticipated Marvel ensemble game, and plenty more.

'Uncharted' co-creator Hennig previously teased the upcoming action-adventure title, which is an "original story".

She said: “I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game.

“The Marvel universe epitomises all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honour to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humour that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

The seventh biannual event - which was last held in 2019 - will take place from September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Disney said in 2020: "We are excited to announce that the next D23 Expo will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

"D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other, as we give fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company."