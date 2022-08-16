Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Maneskin will all perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

The acts have joined the line-up for the glitzy prizegiving in Newark, New Jersey on August 28 alongside stars including Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, Khalid and Marshmello, J Balvin and Anitta - however, Harlow and Maneskin have been forced to drop out of planned performances at the UK's Reading and Leeds Festivals to accommodate the awards show slot.

Organisers of the double site festival shared their dismay in a statement posted on social media, which reads: "We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Maneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading and Leeds.

"We are working on some exciting replacements to join Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, D-Block Europe, PinkPantheress, Joy Crookes, Fontaines DC, Bastille, Willow, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Hybrid Minds and many others at Reading and Leeds Festivals this August Bank Holiday weekend, watch this space!"

'Eurovision Song Contest' winners Maneskin previously confirmed their exit from the festival line-up earlier this month, putting the cancellation down to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts".

They explained: "We are sad to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, we are no longer able to perform at Readings Leeds festival this year. We love and miss the UK and all of our beloved UK fans and we’re absolutely gutted to no longer be able to play these shows."

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and Lizzo will be treating fans to a performance of her track '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), while BLACKPINK will debut new single 'Pink Venom' and 'Maneskin' will take to the stage to play their song 'Supermodel'

Harlow has yet to confirm his plans for the performance but he's likely to be among the winners on the night as he leads the pack with seven nominations alongside Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X who also scored seven each.

Harry Styles and Doja Cat trail with with six nominations and Taylor Swift has five.