A new 'Lord Of The Rings' game is on the way from Take-Two subsidiary Private Division.

The video game publisher has teamed up with Weta Workshop on the upcoming title, which is set in the "literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien."

It's part of a new publishing agreement between Private Division and Weta - the visual effects company behind Middle-earth for 'The Lord of the Rings' film trilogy.

A tweet from Private Division read: "We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with

@WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future!"

The game is different to EA's upcoming free-to-play collectible role-playing game called 'The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth'.

The title is in "early development" and is "expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024."

Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe.

“The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Weta Workshop, added: “It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. “As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”