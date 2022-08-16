Tyson Fury is considering a career in Hollywood after stepping away from boxing.

The boxing champion is currently filming a Netflix documentary about his life and is now toying with the idea of moving into acting once he retires from the ring for good as he likes the idea of becoming a movie star.

In an interview with The Ring magazine, the sports star explained: "I've done well out of boxing. The world is open to so many things now. I'm doing a Netflix documentary at the moment. Who knows? You might even see me on the silver screen."

The two-time world heavyweight champion even suggested he might be making a move into music, adding: "I'm going to be recording an album soon. Yeah, I might do a little bit with Ed Sheeran, or Adele."

Tyson previously teamed up with music veteran Don McLean to revive his classic track 'American Pie' to mark the 50th anniversary of the song's release and he also recorded a Christmas track with Robbie Williams in 2019 called ' Bad Sharon'.

He has also found success on the small screen with 2020 ITV reality TV show 'Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King' and has spent the last few months working on his upcoming Netflix documentary.

Few details have been revealed about the project, but the 33-year-old fighter is said to have been tailed by a camera crew who have been recording behind-the-scenes footage and even went along on a recent family holiday to Cannes in the South Of France.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The creators of this doc want to provide a real behind-the-scenes glimpse into what Tyson’s life is like - as a boxer, a husband and dad of six."

Back in April, Tyson suggested he's going to be retiring from boxing following his victory over Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC heavyweight world title.

Speaking after the fight, Tyson told TalkSPORT: "This is definitely the end of the Gypsy King and I went out with a bang."

He also added a lengthy statement on Twitter thanking his friends, family and colleagues for supporting him over the years, adding: "I've finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say Bon Voyage."

Tyson has claimed to be retiring numerous times over the years and promoter Frank Warren has since cast doubt on the latest announcement, telling TalkSPORT: "He's got itchy feet at the moment, he wants to fight."