Aitch doesn’t “really care about people seeing” his outfit.

The ‘Straight Rhymez’ hitmaker - real name Harrison Armstrong -quit Instagram temporarily after he realised he wasn’t interested in showing off his latest grams on the timeline.

The 22-year-old rapper told GQ: “I don’t really care about people seeing my outfit. I don’t really care about anyone else’s outfit. I feel like that’s the top and bottom of Instagram.”

He added: “My screen time was high.”

Aitch detailed his complex relationship with manifestation - the idea if you can visualise something you will get it - saying it all “depends”.

“I think good things come to those who work hard and believe they can do it. But it depends what you mean by manifestation, because some people feel they can just sit there and do n’owt, hoping that one day something will happen, and you can’t do that.”

The ‘War’ hitmaker was inspired to get into rapping after watching ‘Scary Movie’, the 2000 spoof of Wes Craven’s ‘Scream’, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.

“There’s a scene in ‘Scary Movie’ where Scream [Ghostface] is rapping and me and my mates found it hilarious, so we’d send them to each other over Snapchat, just remixing what Scream says.

“People would send me two lines and I just couldn’t stop writing and that’s when I thought, wow, I can do this.”

After picking up his talent for writing rhymes, Aitch got a further kickstart into the industry after his mate posted a video him that “gassed” the aspiring rapper up to do better.

He said: “Just this s*** iPhone-quality video of me stood outside the church rapping. That got like, 10K views, which gassed me up to try and aim for 20K, which we did with the next one. And then we just carried on and carried on.”