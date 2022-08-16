The actress and humanitarian has spoken out one year after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over the country and hailed women for their fight amid horror and adversity.

Writing for TIME magazine, she said: "The daughters of Afghanistan are extraordinary for their strength, resilience, and resourcefulness."

The 'Eternals' star referenced their treatment in the country, including public beatings, kidnapping, political imprisonment and forced marriages.

She added: "Yet despite the dangers, the greatest resistance to the reversal of women's rights in Afghanistan has not come from foreign powers, but from Afghan women themselves, who have taken to the streets."

Angelina also hit out at the United States and its allies for making the decision to pull out, labelling it "the worst possible step" while offering a message of hope that the current situation isn't "the final chapter".

She continued: "There have been different chapters in Afghanistan's history and many dark moments. This is undoubtedly one of them. But I'm sure that this isn't the final chapter.”

She went on to say "The dream of a pluralistic, open Afghanistan built on the equal efforts and free voices of all its people may seem to be — and be in reality — a distant hope. But I know it's possible. This does not end here."