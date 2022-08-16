Dannii Minogue felt pressure to balance school work and rehearsals early in her career.

The 50-year-old singer appeared as a child star on Australian TV show 'Young Talent Time' - which was focused on a group of young performers singing classic songs and contemporary hits, plus hopefuls competing in a weekly competition - and she had a lot of late nights as she tried to keep up with both commitments.

Speaking on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' on Tuesday (16.08.22), she said: "I was the biggest nerd when I was on 'Young Talent Time'.

"I was in the library at lunch doing my homework so I could go straight to rehearsals after school.

"I was obsessed with getting good grades and if I didn't finish [my homework] at lunch time I'd have to do it when I got home and I wouldn't sleep till 11pm."

She first starred in 'Young Talent Time' from 1982 to 1988 and its spin-off 'The Next Generation' in the US, before joining Australian soap 'Home And Away' in 1989 and later launching a music career.

Dannii went onto appear as a judge on the UK version of 'The X Factor' from 2007 to 2010, and she has admitted she needed therapy after the impact of appearing on the programme was largely overlooked at the time.

Last year, she explained: "None of that was spoken about.

"You had this feeling that if you were in the public eye, you'd brought it on yourself, and so I didn't feel there was anybody thinking that it wasn't OK, apart from me."

Dannii thanked her "amazing" support team for helping her through her 'X Factor' experience, and she appreciated the support of her family, including sister Kylie Minogue.

She said: "I've leaned on my family too. And, just recently, I've been working with a psychologist on how to strengthen my responses, process stuff and move forward."