Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter Saskia has called off her engagement.

The relative of the late James Bond star – who died at the age of 90 in 2020 – had been engaged to banking heir Phillip Thomas Muhr but the pair have now split up.

An close friend of the former couple told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "Saskia ended up asking why they were getting married at all."

The insider added: "She was hoping to stay friends and have an amicable break-up but due to his behaviour post break-up, it's made it very difficult for her to have him in her life."

Phillip, 35, had proposed to Saskia in the Bahamas last year but the insider claims that the union between him and the 26-year-old fashion designer was "not meant to be".

The source said: "She did her best to make their relationship work until the very end. She's happy to be single now. She's dating a lot. She's worlds happier. She wishes him the very best and hopes he finds his happiness."

Phillip says he has fond memories of the pair's four-year relationship and insists that no third party was involved.

He explained: "Unfortunately, it didn't work out. We had a wonderful time with each other and we thought it was for the best that we remain as friends."

Meanwhile, Saskia claimed that "heaven has gained the most legendary angel" following her grandfather's passing.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "A surreal goodbye to my best friend, mentor and dear grandfather. Please respect my family's privacy while we process this news. Thank you for all the wishes and we will get back to you all soon. Heaven has gained the most legendary angel today."