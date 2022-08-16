Jessica Seracino has joined OnlyFans.

The former ‘Married At First Sight Australia’ star is the latest alum from the reality show about finding love to sign up for the paid-for-subscription account where some users post adult-only content.

The 27-year-old television personality seems to have made the account back in May and has only posted a few times in the last few months but the banner sees her posing in a very sexy red lingerie set with a book covering her nether regions.

Jessica’s profile photo is much more demure as it shows her face and shoulders as she sports a green shirt with a few buttons undone and to view her content, you have to fork out cool $11-a-month.

The florist - who hails from Melbourne, Australia - was a surprise bombshell on the ninth season of the show earlier this year - which has spawned many international editions - and was deemed to be a villain after she labelled her new husband Daniel Holmes “a little b****” for being “too emotional”.

However, Jessica defended herself, labelling herself a “very lovely person” despite being shown to be a “absolute b****” on the programme and revealed her anger on the show stemmed from her 31-year-old groom complaining about her to producers, instead of directly to her face.

Jessica said: “I said [to him], "If you don't have the balls to say something to me, don't be a little b****.’”

She says she “understood” why viewers say her in a negative light but said the edit made it look different and that actually she and Daniel “don’t hate each other”.

Jessica added:'[Daniel and I] don't hate each other. We were mismatched; it wasn't a great pair.

“I don't blame people for giving me backlash, [but] it didn't go down that way at all.”