Chrishell Stause is happy to live her life "out loud".

The 'Selling Sunset' star accepts that appearing in the Netflix series is a double-edged sword - but she's willing to accept everything that's come her way over recent years.

She explained: "It’s important to remember that nothing’s too serious.

"I’m already going to have these ups and downs in my real life. All the details of what happens on the show are already out there. If there’s a way to give something a little bit more respect when I know it’s going to be taken out of context, I do want to be part of the narrative. I’ve kind of embraced it, and I’m just living my life out loud.

"I know that opens me up to a lot of criticism because I’m the first person to say: I don’t have it figured out."

Chrishell is determined to "real" in front the cameras.

But the reality star also knows that being her true self will leave her open to criticism.

Reflecting on the pitfalls of reality TV, Chrishell told W magazine: "They want to get you at your best, at your worst, and everywhere in between.

"It’s very funny that small things can take on a life of their own. If we put cameras on you for six months, but you had one single breakdown moment—that’s in the trailer, and that’s going to play over and over. But if you aren’t real, and if you don't react [authentically] in the moment, I personally don’t think the show works.

"At this point, the audience is smart, and you have to keep evolving the show because of that. In this position, you have to learn how to sink or swim."