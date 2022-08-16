Mark Wahlberg's children are embarrassed by his fashion choices.

The 51-year-old actor admits that his kids - Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12 - are particularly embarrassed by his sense of style in the 90s, when he was a member of the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Asked how his kids feel about his Marky Mark-era style, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh, they're terribly embarrassed by it."

Despite this, Mark suggested that his kids are now following in his footsteps - even though they're not aware of it.

He quipped: "My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn't have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out. He totally stole the whole look."

Similarly, Mark admitted earlier this year that his kids feel "mortified" about his Marky Mark past.

The Hollywood star made the confession during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The host asked him: "Have your kids ever seen you perform?"

And in response, Mark replied: "They've seen videos of me performing and they are mortified."

A photo of the movie star during his Marky Mark days then appeared on screen, and the actor admitted his kids would feel embarrassed by the throwback image.

He said: "Like, if they see a photo of me in the underwear, oh my God, they would be so embarrassed. My son has just recently turned 16. Let's just say that and he gets embarrassed by everything that I do, even the stuff that people think is cool in 2022."

Asked if he'd ever perform as Marky Mark again, he said: "Yes, under the right circumstances ... for the right circumstances and yes for the right cause. Absolutely, I would do it."