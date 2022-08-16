Kris Jenner has wished Jennifer Lawrence a happy birthday via social media.

The Oscar-winning actress turned 32 on Monday (15.08.22), and Kris has taken to Instagram to pay a glowing tribute to her showbiz pal.

Kris wrote on her Instagram Story: "Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!! Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!! (sic)"

Jennifer - who married her husband, Cooke Maroney, in 2019 - has been friends with Kris, 66, for years.

Earlier this year, Kris even likened the actress to one of her kids.

She said in May: "She’s beautiful. She’s such a good friend and I’m so proud of her. I really am. She’s like one of my kids. I’m so blessed to have her in my life, and she’s so happy [right now]."

And in 2020, Kris took to social media to lavish praise on Jennifer in celebration of her birthday.

She said: "You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!! (sic)"

Kris heaped praise on the award-winning actress in a series of follow-up posts.

She wrote: "Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……

"I love you so much!! #love #family #memories #friendship. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Jennifer was a huge fan of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' before she became friends with the Kardashian/Jenner family.

She previously shared: "I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally."

Jennifer also confessed that she preferred watching the Kardashian family than 'The Real Housewives'.

The actress admitted that there was something "comforting" about watching them on TV.

She said: "The 'Housewives', they go in and out. They're fighting all the time. There's something more comforting about the Kardashians."