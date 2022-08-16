Halle Bailey feels inspired by her sister Chloe.

The 22-year-old singer - who stars alongside her sibling in their music group Chloe x Halle - admits to having always "looked up to" Chloe's sense of style.

She said: "When you see somebody being so confident in their skin [and] so comfortable in their skin and just beautiful overall, that inspires you to be like, 'You know what? maybe I can do that too.'"

On the other hand, Chloe admires her sister's "less is more" approach to fashion.

She told PEOPLE: "You have to have that extra layer of confidence to completely bare your true soul and your true beauty, just as it is. And that's something I admire from my sister and I'm learning to get there."

Earlier this year, Chloe admitted she was "saved" by making music.

The 24-year-old music star experienced separation anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic because she spent six months apart from her sister, who was in London working on 'The Little Mermaid'.

Chloe - who decided to channel her energy into her debut solo album - shared: "Music saved me. I was at a low moment where I felt lost, like I didn't have any sense of who I was."

The singer believes that her debut solo record also reflects her journey to finding her confidence again.

Chloe - who released her debut solo single, 'Have Mercy', in 2021 - explained: "In the beginning you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence.

"I didn't want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together."