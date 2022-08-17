Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split-up.

The 26-year-old actress and Zach, 47, called time on their romance earlier this year, with Florence admitting that she still feels emotional about their break-up.

Referencing the chatter about their age gap, Florence told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Florence and Zach have worked together on the drama film 'A Good Person', which is due out next year. And in spite of their split, the actress will always have fond memories of working with her ex-boyfriend.

She said: "The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favourite experiences. It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."

The celebrity duo started dating in 2019 but their age gap has always been a topic of conversation online.

Florence even hit back at the criticism in 2020, when she argued that her followers shouldn't be involving themselves in her love life.

After reading the negative feedback to a photo of Zach, she replied: "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.

"If those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers."