Jesy Nelson is being encouraged to launch her own beauty brand.

The 31-year-old singer has been busy working on her debut solo album, but people around Jesy are urging her to create her own beauty business.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jesy is totally focused on her music at the moment but when that project is finalised, people have bandied around the idea of her dipping her toe into the cosmetics market.

"She and her pals have seen the success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Iman’s cosmetics line and some of those close to her think she could do well by emulating that.

"Jesy’s new music is all about feeling cool and confident, and in the future she could diversify her brand in a way that lets her do that with hair and make-up."

Jesy is currently fully focused on her music. But the former Little Mix star could turn her attention towards the beauty business in the coming months.

The insider explained: "It is not something in the pipeline currently but Jesy is known for her love of glamorous make-up and there is a market there for her if she chooses to go down that route."

Meanwhile, Jesy recently confessed to crying "like a baby" while listening to her new album.

The pop star - who left Little Mix in 2020 - admitted to being overcome with emotion as she listened to her new tunes.

Jesy wrote on her Instagram Story: "Just sat here listening to my album in the car and I've literally cried my eyes out like a baby.

"I've honestly never felt more proud. I cannot wait to share it with you guys.

"There's things I've written on there that I've never, ever spoken about, I've poured my heart and soul into this and hope you love it as much as I do and the people that have worked just as hard on it with me."