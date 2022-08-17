Zoe Kravitz regrets her reaction to Will Smith's Oscars slap.

The 33-year-old actress was criticised for sharing her thoughts on Will's behaviour on social media, and Zoe admits that she wishes she'd handled the situation differently.

She shared: "I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK."

Will, 53, struck comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But Zoe became a target for online criticism after she appeared to bash Will online.

The Hollywood star told the WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue: "It's mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in."

Zoe took to social media after the Oscars controversy to post a picture of her outfit.

She said at the time: "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

And alongside a second photo, Zoe added: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

Meanwhile, Will previously described his behaviour at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

The actor added: "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.

"I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."