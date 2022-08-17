Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have reportedly split up.

It has been claimed that the 32-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress have gone their separate ways after three years of dating, with Gabriella said to be "heartbroken".

A source told In Touch magazine: "He didn't want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended."

Speaking previously about their relationship, Gabriella said: "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.

"And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.'

"I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.

"But he's great. They [the Hemsworths] are great.

"They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."

Liam previously tied the knot with Miley Cyrus in December 2018 after almost a decade of on/off dating.

However, the couple split eight months after the wedding and divorced in January 2020.

Liam was first linked to Gabriella in December 2019, following his split from Miley.

Speaking about their relationship previously, a source said: "His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.

"It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled."