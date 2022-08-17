WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta users that enables them to recover deleted messages.

Those who have accidentally binned a message they wanted to keep will be pleased to hear about the new feature under development with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update.

Users will be able to hit the "undo" button to recover the item "a few seconds" after they hit delete, according to WABetaInfo.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a series of new privacy settings.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new settings which promise to make messaging "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations".

Users will be able to leave group chats discreetly, control who can see their online status, and block screenshots for View Once messages.

Meta will start rolling out the new settings later this month in the UK, before they come to the rest of the world.

With the new setting for group chats, there will be no more awkwardness when someone decides to leave with only group admins being notified.

Product head Ami Vora said the settings will "empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages."

She continued: "We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation.

"No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users' messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat back-ups."